Anna Holmes On How Unconventional Career Moves Can Save You

Beyond studying journalism at NYU, Anna Holmes didn’t take a traditional path to her current gig as a columnist for The New York Times Book Review. Holmes, who founded the feminist blog Jezebel in 2007, spent her first few years out of school working for gossip magazines and women’s publications she grew to hate, feeling “ignored,” “undervalued,” and “very alone.”

Anna Holmes

Today, Holmes is a model of success for digital journalists–and she continues to make unconventional career choices that feel ahead of the times. After turning “girly Gawker” into a leading voice among a new wave of feminist voices, she took time off to publish The Book of Jezebel. (I also worked with Holmes when she edited The Atlantic Wire for a few weeks last summer.) She will soon leave freelance life to guide digital efforts at cable TV channel Fusion, where she will be editor of Digital Voices and Storytelling.

The life of a digital writer has come a long way since Holmes took a risk on Jezebel. “No one I knew in print media had gone to work on the web,” she said of her decision. “There were bloggers, there was Gawker.com, but those were kids and they got paid $12 a post. It was not something that was tenable for a 33-year-old. It can still be a scary, uncertain world out there for aspiring journalists.” Though even “kid bloggers” make more than $12 a post now, it can still feel scary and uncertain–which is why Holmes shared some wisdom on navigating it all with Cosmo.

“I studied journalism at NYU, which was a fucking waste of money,” she told Cosmopolitan‘s Jill Filipovic. “You don’t have to study journalism to be a journalist.”

It sounds harsh, but it took Holmes 16 years to pay off her debts. At the same time, she didn’t feel like she had gained access to the jobs she wanted. “I felt very far away from what I wanted to do when I was in college. It seemed like those jobs only went to people who were Ivy League grads,” she added. And because of her debts she couldn’t afford to apply for things like Harper’s six-month unpaid internship.

In a separate interview she clarifies that she got an undergrad degree in journalism. But still: “I did not feel that I learned that much in the program, and by the time I realized I wasn’t learning that much, it was too late for me to switch majors.”

“Throughout my 20s, a lot of the people I was friends with worked in magazine publishing, and we were all freaked out and didn’t know what we were doing,” she said. “I felt very alone, even though, in retrospect, people were all feeling afraid. It seemed too vulnerable to admit to weakness.” Knowing other people feel just as terrified and horrible as you do doesn’t necessarily change the state of media, but at least you might not feel so alone.