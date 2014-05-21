Never Forget Someone’s Name Again With This Memory Trick

Sometimes one of the important aspects to career success can be something intangible like how likeable you are.

That vague feeling of goodwill is often determined by how genuine you seem when interacting with others. One of the first steps to showing someone you sincerely care about what they’re saying is remembering what they say–especially their name.

According to a Dale Carnegie training course I took last year, the sweetest sound to anyone’s ear–no matter what language it’s in–is their name. Without nailing down this first step, it can be difficult to move forward in building a genuine professional or personal relationship. Unfortunately, this can be a difficult task since someone else’s name often doesn’t mean anything to us (it’s just another word) so it’s difficult for our brains to remember it.

According to the course, our memory works best when we remember scenes and images. Our minds are “associate machines” so in order for you to remember something–like a name–you need to form your own association to it.

This is called the memory-linking technique.

It works like this: When you meet someone, pay close attention to what they’re saying so that you can use the details to associate them to your images. Associating a name with a personality trait, an occupation, a visual cue, or where someone’s from is an effective tactic.

Carnegie says: