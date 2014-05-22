This Automated Knitting Machine With 340 Needles Is Old-School 3-D Printing

If you’ve always wanted to make your own clothes, there’s now a relatively easy way that doesn’t involve any cutting or sewing. All you have to do is download some designs from the Internet, assemble some basic components, and push a button. Hey presto: A whole new outfit.

The open-source machine that makes this possible is called OpenKnit and comes from Gerard Rubio, a Barcelona-based designer. He built the machine at university for about $700, and has since produced a scarf, hat, dress, and sweater. Very nice they are too.





Rubio says he was inspired by textile mills located near where he studied (in Sabadell), and the RepRap, an open-source 3-D printer design. “I thought why not produce a 3-D printer that could produce clothing,” he says.

The machine consists of two needle beds, 340 needles, a carriage that slides back and forth, sensors that track the location of the needles, and a slider that shifts thread from one needle to the next. See more in Rubio’s “Anatomy Of An OpenKnit Knitting Machine” below:

To publicize his invention, Rubio used guerrilla tactics. He went to several big brand stores, and swapped out their clothes for his own. You can see the resulting video below: it’s amusing.

“I didn’t want to just talk about the machine and that’s all,” he says. “I wanted to talk about these corporations that are creating massive amounts of goods in precarious conditions in third-world countries. I used the platform of the store to talk about this machine and this way of production and consumption.”

Rubio admits the machine still has some reliability issues that may put off people not versed in coding and electronics. But he hopes that, as other enthusiasts take up the design, these will be ironed out.