What Google Search Algorithm Changes Do To The Internet

Before there was Reddit and Quora, there was MetaFilter . The online community, which combines a popular question-and-answer site with a “best of the web” link aggregator and discussion board, was founded in 1999 and matured into one of the Internet’s most popular online communities.

Then everything changed–literally overnight. MetaFilter saw their drop-in audience of readers who found them through search-engine results cut in half and their traffic reduced to mainly a core audience who knew their site and visited it regularly. It was something the site, which relies on one-time, optional $5 donations and Google AdSense advertising to stay solvent, was not expecting. Although there appears to be little danger of the site shuttering right now, MetaFilter announced layoffs of staff members on Monday and went public about their troubles the same day.

Site founder Matt Haughey said that his coworkers and himself believe that the drop in traffic and ad clicks is caused by tweaks Google made to their search engine. He added that he is in contact with Google to try to find a resolution.

“I woke up on Sunday morning in mid-November 2012,” Haughey tells Fast Company. “My colleague looked at our traffic stats from the Saturday before, and it was way off. Every once in a while Google works on their systems on Saturdays, which causes low traffic, but that wasn’t it. We lost 40 percent of our traffic that day and it never returned.”

Over the last month, the site saw 6.2 million unique visitors. While Google has not yet commented publicly on MetaFilter’s allegations, there is some tacit admission by the search giant that changes to their algorithm may have unintentionally hurt small businesses. Matt Cutts, a senior member of Google’s webspam team, announced earlier this year that Google is working on a new version of their algorithm designed to help small businesses by pushing spammers and content mills into far less prominent search results. But because algorithms aren’t perfect and lack human editors, Google may have accidentally made search results from many small websites, such as MetaFilter, less prominent over time.

Haughey told me his site’s initial 40 percent drop in traffic also caused a 40 percent decline in the ad-click revenue MetaFilter relies on to stay solvent. At the moment, according to a post on Hacker News, MetaFilter has approximately 12,000 paid visitors daily with many additional non-paid visitors. Subsequent drops of 5 percent to 10 percent in MetaFilter traffic and ad revenue, he added, happened at the same time as changes to Google’s search algorithms.

Earlier this week Haughey announced that MetaFilter was laying off three of their staff members amid a massive loss in revenue. That may not seem like a huge round of layofffs, but the MetaFilter crew is tiny. Out of MetaFilter’s five full-time employees and three contractors, one full-time employee and two contractors were now out of positions as moderators for the busy online community.