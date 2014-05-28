What Will The Economy Look Like When The Robots Take Your Job?

In the past 50 years, the number of people working in manufacturing, government, and agriculture jobs have all gone down or flat-lined. As technology infiltrates parts of the labor market that it could never reach before, employment of people who do repetitive or task-oriented jobs has seen less need for human oversight or action. And your job could very likely be next.

“In the next 50 to 100 years, I don’t think we have a job market in the way we’re used to thinking about it,” Andrew McAffee says. McAffee is the associate director of the Center for Digital Business at the MIT Sloan School of Management. His job is to research the complex relationship between business and technology, and he’s written books like Race Against The Machine: How the Digital Revolution is Accelerating Innovation, Driving Productivity, and Irreversibly Transforming Employment and the Economy. You could say that McAfee has a better grasp on the future than most, but he still says he and people in his field are not great at making accurate predictions.

Farms, factories, logistics, transportation systems, decision-making systems; these are going to be massively automated.

“When I take the kinds of technological progress that I’ve seen recently and take them forward for two-plus generations, it honestly feels to me like we’ll be in a science-fiction economy at that point,” McAfee says. He believes the future will hold an abundance of produced material that didn’t need a single human hand to be created. “Farms, factories, logistics, transportation systems, decision-making systems; these are going to be massively automated.”

McAfee hopes that creativity, ingenuity, innovation, and aesthetics will remain the work of humans, but he imagines a world where that might not be the case. “I hope that we will still prefer the human touch to the robot touch in 50 years,” he says. McAfee and his colleagues at MIT are currently working on research concerning the job market in a shorter time, about a decade, but he says it’s really difficult to imagine what exponential technological advancement will produce. “There’s a huge difference between a 3, 5, or 10 years prediction, where I think our economy still looks kind of recognizable, and then 50 to 100 years.”

But if stuff is being produced without having a human being paid to produce it, would prices plummet? If you’re not paying someone to farm and transport food, it’s easy to imagine it being vastly cheaper. But McAfee says things will always have cost, because they have value regardless of the cost of production: even if it doesn’t cost anything to get gasoline from the Earth, people will still pay for it based on their need for it.

But perhaps the future workplace won’t be quite so roboticized. Jonathan Rothwell is a senior research associate and associate fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings. In his view of the future, the robots aren’t coming to take (as many) of our jobs because the shape of the job market moves incredibly slowly.

Many more people are currently employed as cashiers than as computer programmers or software developers.

“We are very far from a world where most occupations are automated. As it happens, many more people are currently employed as cashiers than as computer programmers or software developers. The point is that only a small handful of people are actually working on automation right now,” Rothwell says. It will be a gradual shift, as opposed to an overnight job slaying. “For security reasons, if nothing else, there will be a persistent need to perform valuable transactions in person with humans who cannot be hacked. It may be the case that automation will never fully replace even these easy-to-automate occupations, let alone occupational tasks that are more complex and less predictable.”