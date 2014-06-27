This Dairy Farm Is Actually The Office Of A Thriving Health Care Tech Company

While companies such as Twitter and Facebook consume ever-larger offices in San Francisco and the Valley, at one major software firm, you’ll find its employees in a completely opposite setting: a bucolic farm.

On its campus, there’s a flowing creek, an apple orchard planted in 1873, corn and alfalfa fields, an occasional cow or two, and 5,500 solar collectors at one of the largest, most-significant–and sustainable–high-tech campuses in the Midwest.





It is the headquarters of health care software developer Epic Systems Corporation, in the heartland of Verona, just 10 minutes southwest of Madison, Wisconsin, seamlessly nestled among acres of rolling farm fields. As a maker of software for mid-size and large medical groups, hospitals and integrated health care organizations, Epic’s products are designed to allow both doctors and patients to control the flow of electronic health data.

“We didn’t know how big Epic would grow,” says John Cuningham, founder of design firm Cuningham Group Architecture who designed the farm-cum-office. “They started small in Madison in 1979 and by 2002, they had grown to 600 employees. So we started planning the Verona campus. Today, they have more than 6,000 employees.”

The latest campus, with 319,000 interior square feet of new offices, reflects its farmland surroundings with imaginative rethinkings of the icons of a classic Wisconsin dairy farm. “The design was obvious,” says Cuningham. “The design was already there–we just enhanced it.”

The agrarian motif carries through inside and out, with a huge stable housing workers, plus a machine shed, cozy porch swings, antique milk jugs, a four-story stairway surrounded by reclaimed barn wood.





One feature that isn’t farm related: A lack of open offices. Cuningham has worked with Epic for more than 19 years, and learned early on that “employees felt they were much more efficient when working in individual offices.”