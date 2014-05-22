The Airport Of The Future Will Relax You, Instead Of Stressing You Nearly To Death

Where else do people in uniforms look at you as though you could be a criminal, force you to wait in line, examine your naked image, and then–suddenly–you must pull yourself together and sprint to a place unknown, where you are then forced to wait again?

The airport, of course. It’s often an ordeal, another stressful experience in our tightly wound lives. But as architects and designers who create airports, we believe significant change is in the air–and on the ground.

Airports around the world have recently made it their business to restore the joy in flying, and some of them are doing it by helping relieve the stress felt by travelers. Spas, indoor green spaces, yoga rooms–airports now have them. Middle and Far Eastern airports do a fine job with the spa idea. Dubai International Airport offers towel service and attendants in its club room spas. Changi Airport Singapore has shower facilities and gyms associated with its spas–as well as free napping areas throughout the terminals with specially designed “snooze chairs.” Incheon Airport in Seoul offers Thai-style massages in its sauna/spa–and in several halls and wings of its passenger terminal, an array of tranquil indoor gardens, including an evergreen eco-garden featuring quiet ponds and the calming scent of pine.

Image courtesy Gensler. Photographer: Joe Fletcher.

The airport in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which opened three years ago, offers a rugged kind of calm. It looks like a ski lodge in the Tetons. And two years ago, Terminal 2 at San Francisco International Airport reopened with a yoga room, better food, water bottle refilling stations, and a pervasive openness that feels good. And now, travelers have a version 2.0 of airport well-being to peruse. SFO’s newly renovated Terminal 3 Boarding Area E (T3BAE, the United Airlines space) takes what’s been done before, weaves it together, and pushes forward.

Creating a healthy, calming experience for passengers and airport employees, as well, was part of the programming for the remodeled T3BAE space, which means it permeated the design thinking. And that’s what’s different. A cross-disciplinary team of architects and designers from our firm, Gensler, took a more holistic approach. We worked with airport management and our project partners to create a concourse where efficient building systems and an overall sustainable attitude buoy a more fluid and healthy passenger experience–all the way back to the gate. It’s an experience of enveloping calm. And it may not be easy for the average traveler to decode.

For instance, we wanted to make people feel in better control of their pre-flight time. To do that, we gave them unobstructed sight lines through the concourse and a “scenic lookout” at the entry point, which happened to be sited two feet above the rest of the concourse, explains Gensler design director Jeff Henry. Being able to “survey the landscape” of the concourse from that “higher ground” (where an interactive Flight Deck serves as a traveler’s digital concierge) and then see one’s gate while eating in a restaurant or see one’s children in the play area while paying for a sandwich in the deli that abuts the space, untethers travelers from some of the big stressors. Among them: the lack of clarity as to how the concourse is laid out; the having to stay put at the gate for fear of missing something; the having to keep the kids seated at all times for fear of losing sight of them. Walls came down and the ceiling was raised to get that transparency and free flow of space, which also makes the concourse seem lighter than air.

In fact, we wanted the space to feel like a breath of fresh air and the passage through it, like a stroll through a San Francisco neighborhood. Four restaurants, eight stores, and two pop-up shops are distributed throughout the concourse and the focus is on the local, health-conscious Bay Area culture and foods. (Stress has been shown to affect people’s food choices and, often, not in a good way.) In between and swirling all around: good air. A displacement ventilation system cycles more fresh air into the concourse than a typical HVAC system would and has the added benefit of using less energy.