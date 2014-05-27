This Sustainable Furniture Is Made By A Veteran-Only Workforce

When Jeremy Higgs heard about EcoVet he thought it was too good to be true. No experience necessary. A livable wage. Flexible hours. He needed just one qualification: be a veteran of the Armed Forces. “I thought they were messing with me,” says Higgs, who served three Army deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

EcoVet doesn’t mess around. The sustainability company hired Higgs, 30, to be part of a fledgling work force that consists exclusively of veterans. To date, 28 vets work the factory floor in Springdale, Arkansas. There, they receive training for a new mission: saving old semi trailers, primarily from Walmart, that are slated to be decommissioned, crushed, and dropped in a landfill.





The trailer floor, usually oak or maple, is reclaimed for high-end, custom-made furniture, such as a mod Adirondack chair that sells for $850. Some pieces range up to $12,000. The trailer’s steel and aluminum are recycled, or sold to be used as skirting–a modification that increases the efficiency of trucks still on the road. Plywood walls go to Habitat for Humanity. The tires find a new life as patches at tire shops. No waste.

But the work force is EcoVet’s primary reclamation project. Executives believe veterans are the answer to a shortage of skilled labor now faced by many domestic manufacturers. College-aged veterans, especially males, are looking for work, suffering an unemployment rate of 24%, almost 10 points higher than their civilian counterparts.

That’s ironic, says to the company’s co-founder, Drake Vanhooser, because veterans are invaluable. “They’ve been taught how to get things done,” he says. “They all have the skill of being adaptable.” When EcoVet first started in 2011, none of the workers knew how to make furniture. They learned.





Now, EcoVet is putting the business model to the test, scaling up to three new decommission centers, the first opening in the next 18 months. Executives have sought out areas with concentrations of veterans and discarded trailers: the Carolinas, the Chicago area, and Nevada. Workers will strip the trailers and rail the reclaimed wood back to Springdale. In three years, the company hopes to employ 500 veterans.

“It’s a profit center for us,” says Adrian Dominguez, the vice-president for business development of the parent company, EcoArk, which is located near Walmart’s home office. “We manufacture furniture and wood accessories, and we are able to label it as 100% recycled, repurposed wood, made by American veterans, right here in the United States.”