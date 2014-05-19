Samsung Soaked People With This Giant Dishwasher Replica

A giant silver box sitting in a public square is just too much of a temptation. What’s in it? What does it do? How do you get in? All these are questions the people of Cape Town had to be asking themselves when they saw Samsung’s installation in that city’s Church Square.
Created by The Viral Factory, the space-age box was there to promote Samsung Home Appliances’ new “waterfall technology.” It’s an exciting stunt for a seemingly boring product. Especially once curious citizens got inside and pushed the handprint button–trapped in a dark box with no apparent escape from the pouring wall of water closing in, things start to feel a bit more Death Star than dishwasher.