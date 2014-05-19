The New M.I.A. Video Was Directed By M.I.A. Herself And Features Poorly Behaved Teens

Ever-agitated artist M.I.A. has no problems taking matters into her own hands. (In fact, she got in trouble for doing just that quite literally at the Super Bowl two years ago.) So it should surprise nobody that M.I.A.’s most recent video was directed by M.I.A herself.





The new clip for “Double Bubble Trouble” is from last year’s well regarded album, Matangi. M.I.A. has had fruitful collaborations with director Romain Gavras on her own past video releases but this isn’t her first time behind the camera–previously, she’s helmed clips for Elastica’s “Mad Dog God Dam” video and Rye Rye’s “Bang”.

The video for “Double Bubble Trouble” begins as a tutorial on homegrown weapons manufacturing with 3-D printers before segueing into an examination of today’s youngsters’ digital behavior. Selfies are taken, smoke is ingested, and butts are twerked.

Of course, what M.I.A. video would be complete without some label drama along the way. Apparently, the artist had to campaign a bit to get the video released expediently–which should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed her career in any way.