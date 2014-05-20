Intern Sushi Becomes Career Sushi, A Job-Hunting Site For Creative Professionals

Shara Senderoff has it in for your resume. And if her new venture is successful, existing online recruiting platforms may be put on notice, too.

Building on the success of her first effort, Intern Sushi, Senderoff–one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business– is taking the next step along the professional arc and launching Career Sushi. The online marketplace is a natural outgrowth of its sibling–it’s aimed at Millennials and Generation Z job seekers looking to get into creative fields like film and fashion, and the companies that want to employ them.





For the applicants, the platform’s video and interactive graphics offer an opportunity to showcase their skills in eye-popping visuals instead of uploading a PDF of a resume. For employers, there’s a branding opportunity that goes beyond slapping a corporate logo atop a job listing.

“The traditional resume never really could show what the person’s purpose is or whether or not they fit with [a certain company’s] culture,” Senderoff tells Fast Company. “We also turn to the companies to present visually as well,” she explains, to let the job applicant get a peek behind the corporate curtain. In this way jobseekers “can hold the company to the same standards they hold you,” Senderoff says. “When you come across a company you don’t know, you can look into who they are and are able to see a job opportunity in a different way.”

The timing of Career Sushi’s debut isn’t a coincidence. Some 1.5 million college graduates are poised to enter an employment landscape still fraught with challenges. For the Class of 2014, an unemployment rate that’s still above the national average (10.6% vs. 6.3%) means they’re at the mercy of an economic crisis they didn’t create. Senderoff wants to give each of them a way to beat the odds and land their dream job–particularly in traditionally tough to crack industries.





It’s an audacious goal, but Senderoff’s been working at for a while. She was only a sophomore in college when she wrote the original business plan for her first startup and successfully pitched it to her former boss, motion picture and television producer Mark Gordon.

The idea, which grew out of her own frustration with the inability of a resume to present a three-dimensional story of her previous experience, was successful almost immediately. Guiding students through the entire process of applying for and tracking internships and building a digital profile quickly amassed a base of 10,000 companies and placed 4,000 interns in the two years since it launched. Senderoff’s network in the entertainment industry helped, but she maintains that companies like Interscope Records, which partnered with Intern Sushi to promote the Divergent soundtrack, have found them through word of mouth about the creative talent that’s populating the platform. The most lauded part of the startup, according to a panel at SXSW, was its monetization model. Though employers and applicants could post for free, Intern Sushi offered a paid service for interns to get a jump on the competition and apply earlier for specific openings.