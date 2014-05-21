How To Get People To Care: Anatomy Of A Trending Hashtag

When the organizers of BookCon, a major publishing event, released their list of big-name speakers earlier this spring, some people noticed something: there weren’t a lot of non-white faces.

A children’s book panel, in particular, promising the biggest names in the genre, featured all white men. It was a sore spot for many, coming on top of stats from the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison finding that, of the 3,200 children’s book titles the library received in 2013, just 253 were about people of color. That’s less than 10%, while about half of children born in the U.S aren’t white.

So numerous children’s book writers took to social media to protest. They got a lot of attention–and the addition of new BookCon panelists. From that success, a group of almost two dozen authors decided to stage a bigger campaign. On April 29, the hashtag #WeNeedDiverseBooks began trending on Twitter. According to Tracy López, a freelance writer and novelist and one of the campaign’s team members, as of May 12, more than 24,000 users had created over 90,000 tweets.

It’s an interesting story of hashtag activism in its own right, but the lessons the #WeNeedDiverseBooks team learned can help people with all kinds of ideas. Here’s how to help the world share your story.

Obviously, the first step in getting people to share a message is to have a message worth sharing. Lots of people care about diversity. But even if you’ve got a good message, the phrasing matters. According to I.W. Gregorio, author of the forthcoming YA novel None of the Above, the #WeNeedDiverseBooks hashtag started off as “#IWantDiverseKidLitBecause….”

even a few characters can mean the difference between trending and not.

The hashtag evolved as people realized the former sounded more inclusive–and snappier. Especially with Twitter, even a few characters can mean the difference between trending and not.

A major trending social media campaign will require many more participants than you, personally, know. But asking everyone you know to help at the beginning gives you a big running start. The #WeNeedDiverseBooks team asked friends, their agents, and their editors to spread the message and tap their networks.