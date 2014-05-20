How We All Ended Up Working In Cubicles: A Frustrating History

Every day, millions of people don uncomfortable clothes and drive to vast buildings full of drab desks and chairs. They do not make anything with their hands in these buildings. They do not direct machines to make things. Instead, they largely email and call people in other similar buildings for eight hours, then repeat the morning’s drive in reverse. Chances are, you are one of these people.

This is a strange sequence of events if you think about it, something people for much of human history would not recognize. And yet it is utterly ubiquitous today. How did office life arise, and where is it going?

Philadelphia-based writer Nikil Saval tries to answer these questions in his new book, Cubed: A Secret History of the Workplace. White-collar work was once viewed as a haven from the fields and factories; “Few jobs rivaled in prestige and symbolic power that of white-collar workers in mid-20th-century America,” Saval writes.

But 50 years later, the majority of office workers sit in cubicles, and the vast majority of these people say in surveys that they hate them. Saval traces the history of the office from its “scrivener” days through the rise of skyscrapers, the advent of the cubicle, and the fevered hope, not yet realized, that people will eventually be able to work anywhere at anytime, rather than 10 feet from their bosses.

Cubed is not a page turner. It is dense, and sags a bit as you wade through yet another discussion of labor turmoil or office politics. Given that Herman Melville was writing about “Bartleby, the Scrivener” in 1853, and Office Space is still being shown with shocking regularity on Comedy Central now, there’s almost too much ground to cover, which means that important topics get less ink than they might.

While Saval is sympathetic to steno pool women suffering sexual harassment, or people of color being denied promotions, these narratives come and go and get mixed in with architecture criticism in a way that leaves the reader puzzled at times.

Saval saves his sagest observations for the last 100 pages, on the rise of the cubicle-based office woes we know now.