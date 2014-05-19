This Cute Lesbian Love Story Is Also A Cornetto Ice Cream Ad

For years the content marketing mantra has been–and continues to be–that if you create something that’s worth people’s time, they will watch, enjoy, and share it, whether it’s coming from a brand or not. This latest film for Cornetto is a perfect example of that.





Created by MoFilm UK and directed by Lloyd Lee Choi, “40 Love” is a charming and fun love story between a rising tennis pro and an unlucky line judge. Narrated by Lily Allen (who also has a cameo), it joins the brand’s Cupidity Love Stories series that aligns the purveyor of tasty ice cream treats with tales of the warm and fuzzy.

Of course the inevitable question is whether this helps sales or not, and according to some recent reports the brand could use a boost.

But as creative reputations go, between this latest effort and that other trilogy, Cornetto’s is as good as its cones on any given day.