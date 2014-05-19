This Guy Used His Journalism Job To Up The Star Power Of His Wedding–With Help From Zac Efron, Kate Upton, Etc.

In a wild abuse of the power vested in him as an entertainment journalist, a Sky News film critic recently made sure that perhaps the most star-powered wedding video of all times will be coming soon to a chapel near you.





It’s Joe Michalczuk’s job to talk to some of the biggest names in movies, and unfortunately for those celebrities–it’s part of their job to be affable and grant silly, harmless requests. While Michalczuk was on assignment at junkets for recent hits like Captain America, The Other Woman, and Neighbors, he asked many of these films’ stars to give a quick shout-out to his bride-to-be, Jenny, congratulating her on their impending nuptials. Stars such as Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Zac Efron, and Arnold Schwarzenegger all play along and apply their million dollar smiles to help make one man’s wedding night that much more memorable.

When your job involves meeting people you admire, it’s difficult to resist the temptation to leverage said job for the sake of personal fandom. I know this to be true because I recently suggested to half of The Clash and Diplo that I was required by my employer to take this photo as part of our interview, which was not 100% factual. In the grand scheme of things, such tiny transgressions of the Fourth Estate are probably innocuous–as long as you don’t ask for too much. At one point in Michalczuk’s video, he asks an interview subject if she would be interested in marrying him rather than Jenny, and for that he is firmly rebuffed. (The celebrity in question is Miss Piggy.) Let that be a lesson to all entertainment journalists out there: Asking your interview subjects for any favor short of matrimonial bliss is perfectly acceptable and will definitely work.