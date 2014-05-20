Why You Should Build A Mastermind Group

In spite of the vaguely Austin Powers-like name and bigger-than-life ambitions, a mastermind group can be an effective tool to help you accomplish your goals. After all, what’s not to like about getting a group of ambitious people in a room, all eager to help each other solve problems and achieve big things?

“Mastermind groups mean different things to different people,” says Austin, Texas networking expert Bill Hibbler, coauthor of Meet & Grow Rich: How to Easily Create and Operate Your Own Mastermind Group for Health Wealth, and More.

In other words, mastermind groups don’t necessarily have to be focused on business or money–you can create a group to help you accomplish virtually any goal, ranging from losing weight to getting your book published or getting over your fear of public speaking. The key to getting the most out of the group is to ensure it has a few basic elements.

When Robert Galinsky was invited to be part of a mastermind group by Jeff Hayzlett, host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett on Bloomberg TV, he enthusiastically accepted. Galinsky had just raised $50,000 to produce a musical about coffee and welcomed the input that such a group would offer. The group met every four months for roughly a year and a half. During that time, the 12-member team’s advice and contacts helped Galinsky get his book published and sell his business.

“You have to make sure the people have a commitment to helping each other in a way that they usually don’t. They have to be willing to pull the veil back on those powerful components of the business, business practices, and even your lifestyle,” he says.

Some groups meet in person while others prefer videoconferencing or conference calls. The latter allows more far-flung members to participate. Be sure you’re comfortable with the format, Galinsky says. If you get more out of in-person meetings than conference calls, look for a group that meets that way.

Hibbler says members should be prepared for meeting discussions. That may include setting an agenda before the meeting to ensure group members have time to think about discussion points. Or, you could have a more informal approach, allotting everyone 15 or 20 minutes to report on progress and discuss issues or challenges.