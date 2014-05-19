In Massive Global Sting Operation, The FBI Arrests More Than 100 “Blackshades” Hackers

The nether-regions of the web just got a little less shady, with a global crackdown on a loose hacking ring that called themselves the Blackshades. The group is known for selling software on the dark web that allows hackers to remotely access a user’s computer. Hypothetically, this allows them to access files, log keystrokes, and even take over your camera.

On Monday, however, it was reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the homes of more than 100 Blackshade members around the globe in a coordinated effort. “These days, criminal hacking is a business,” Patrick Thomas, a security consultant at Neohapsis, told Fast Company earlier this year. “Everything that is done has a chain linked to real dollars. And hackers are looking for the shortest chain.”

An FBI representative tells Time that the investigation was “months in the making” and involved the cooperation of enforcement agencies in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. A few U.S. Blackshades members still have not been found.