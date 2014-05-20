How To Capitalize On The Unexpected Personality Link Between Investment Bankers And Artists

Lots of artists will admit they’re not so great with numbers. Math was never their strongest subject. But when it comes to creative work, artists and investment bankers aren’t all that different as far as taking risks is concerned.

“Creative people practice in the realm of ideas what financial investors do in the stock market. They defy the crowd to ‘buy low and sell high,'” writes Robert Sternberg, in the paper “Creativity as Investment.” “Not every stock with low price-earnings ratio is a good financial investment … neither is every new idea a good creativity investment.”

Here’s how thinking more like an investment banker can help your creative pursuits.

Sternberg takes a stock tip from investor Peter Lynch when it comes to creative work: “Invest in things you understand.” That means focusing your efforts on what matters most to you, rather than spreading yourself too thin.

It takes at least 10 years in a creative field before you to see serious creative achievement, according to psychologist Dean Simonton. Translation: Patience is of the essence.

That said, knowing too much can also be restricting. The ones who are best at developing new ideas don’t let all they know hinder them. “Creative people and companies don’t get locked in by what they know; they are able to move on to the next idea.”

There’s no foolproof way to tell the difference between stocks that are undervalued and those that are selling low because they’re not worth much. The same goes for testing creative ideas. Often, especially in the early stages, it’s hard to tell if your idea is worth going after or not.