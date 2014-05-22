The Difference Between Wanting And Having To Work

It’s true that most of us have to work to sustain ourselves, but what happens when we actually enjoy what we do? When employees have a balance of motivators, businesses see employees that are actually happy to show up for work each morning.

If your employees are intrinsically motivated, there is something inside of them that pushes them to work. However, if they are extrinsically motivated, something outside them brings them there.

– Intrinsic motivations include the inborn needs for mastery, autonomy, and purpose.

– Extrinsic motivations are often what’s being suggested when managers talk about incentivizing a task: money, promotions, and other dangling carrots.

The best companies have a handle on this balance and encourage their employees to feel both kinds of motivation.

For instance, Apple gives new hires a memo in which the company contrasts work and life’s work:

People don’t come here to play it safe. They come here to swim in the deep end. They want their work to add up to something . . . that couldn’t happen anywhere else.

Apple’s confidence is intoxicating. We think that organizations should have a similar swagger in their own field and should be exemplars of doing the absolute best work. This is what the top performers are attracted to: fully exerting their talents in an environment that encourages and cultivates that skillful exertion.