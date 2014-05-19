Want A Piece Of Apple History? Buy These Original Cupertino Signs At Auction

Got a spare $15,000 burning a hole in your pocket and an insatiable love for the Apple company?

One of the signs available for auction in June.

You’re in luck: on June 4, Bonhams auction house is putting two pieces of original Cupertino company headquarters exterior signage on the block, expecting the lot to fetch in the range of $10,000-$15,000.

The signs are made of stiff foam and fiberglass respectively and, as you might expect, show some wear and tear. They were removed from Apple’s Cupertino headquarters in 1997, when they were given to a longtime company employee.

If the signs are out of your budget, Bonhams is also auctioning off a 1989 Apple Macintosh LC prototype–it’s expected to fetch a more affordable $1,200-1,800.

The full listing for the signs is below: