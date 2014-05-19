Announcing The Winner Of Our O’Reilly Solid Conference Pass

On May 8 we announced we’d be giving away a free ticket to the O’Reilly Solid conference in San Francisco, May 21-22. We received over 100 entries in the short time before entries closed at 12 a.m. EST on Monday, May 12.

Kara Lindstrom

After randomizing the entries, a winner was pulled from the proverbial hat: Kara Lindstrom, a designer in Philadelphia who is program manager at Drexel University’s ExCITe Center, home to research in music and entertainment technologies (MET-Lab), textile devices (Shima Seiki Haute Tech Lab), and public space with digital gaming (Entrepreneurial Game Studio).

Congratulations Kara! See you at Solid!

The O’Reilly Solid conference is where hardware engineers, software developers, product managers, roboticists, designers, innovators, and business leaders will gather to explore opportunities this perfect storm of intelligent things will bring–covering everything from wearables to robotics, to the Internet of Things and frictionless manufacturing.