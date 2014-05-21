See Homer Simpson, Kermit, And More Beloved Characters As Violent Criminals

The movie Drive spends a lot of time setting Ryan Gosling up as a quiet stunt driver, albeit one who dabbles in crime, before revealing a truly dark side. That would be the moment when, after disarming a henchman in an elevator, he literally stomps the man’s brains out of his head. If this turn seemed abrupt after only 45 minutes with the character, you might get whiplash upon seeing your old friend Kermit the Frog in ultraviolent Drive mode.

Graphic artist Dan LuVisi loves to ruin everyone’s childhood favorites–and not in the way, say, a regrettable Star Wars prequel might. Instead, he takes beloved cartoon characters like Donald Duck and Fozzie Bear, and turns them into, respectively, a razor-tooth xenomorph and Javier Bardem’s inhuman murderer from No Country for Old Men. LuVusi has been rolling out new character juxtapositions at a rapid clip on his blog recently, and frankly there’s no telling which animated friend will go bonkers yet.





We’ve seen cartoon characters embrace their inner urge to rip out others’ innards before, but perhaps not with this level of specificity or goriness. At this rate, we’ll probably be seeing Archie giving Jughead the Saw treatment in no time.

Have a look through more images in the slides above.