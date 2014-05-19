Networked Insights Reveals How Samsung Used Social Media To Hack The iPhone

During the latest Apple vs. Samsung patent lawsuit , observers of intellectual property lawsuits got a rare treat: details that were actually interesting. Internal Samsung documents showed a list of things that iPhone 5 owners wanted to change about their phone. It showed that Samsung was, as you might expect, trying furiously to deconstruct their archrival’s flagship product.

And now, Fast Company has learned, they were using social media data to do it. Several years ago, the Korean electronics giant hired Chicago-based Networked Insights, who we named one of 2012’s Most Innovative Companies, to do deep analysis of customers’ likes and dislikes. They did this using massive amounts of data aggregated online.

Networked Insights, whose clients include Procter & Gamble, Yum Restaurants (Taco Bell), MillerCoors, and Ford, applies machine learning techniques to mine web and social data and identify both what people are saying about the brands and–importantly–what people are saying about their rivals’ products. The company says Samsung worked closely with them in the years when they jumped from America’s #4 to #1 smartphone provider.

Networked Insights connected with us shortly before today’s launch of their SocialSense 2.0 platform, which costs approximately $10,000 monthly, to tell a little bit about how Samsung used their platform to hack Apple.

“Samsung took on a company with the arguably most successful consumer product ever created,” Networked Insights CEO Dan Neely told Fast Company. “Samsung asked us how to use analytics to attack Apple.” Similar techniques, he added, were used by Taco Bell for their new breakfast campaign in order to find consumer dissatisfaction with McDonald’s.

Using aggregated online posts and machine learning techniques, Samsung found several specific weak spots where they could outperform Apple. Customers specifically complained about the iPhone’s comparatively poor battery life, the inefficiencies of Apple Maps, how small the screen was, unhappiness with the Lightning cable, the lack of customization, Siri, and the iPhone’s fragility. Samsung felt that it could compete with Apple on most of these points–and, importantly, that they hard data to back up these consumer preferences.





When working with Networked Insights, a big part of Samsung’s strategy was to vacuum up any information on the iPhone 5 that was posted to social media. This meant using the dashboard they licensed to obtain every iPhone-related post on Tumblr, Twitter, Disqus (a popular commenting platform), WordPress, and YouTube, as well as new hits on Google. This information was then classified, as Neely put it, “15,000 different ways.” A big part of the problem for Samsung and others, Neely said, was the difference in extracting relevant information when they needed it versus finding erroneous information on other aspects of individual customers that were irrelevant to the task at hand. That meant a lot of data processing and fine-tuned analytics.