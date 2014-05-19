A Decade Of Construction At Ground Zero, Condensed Into 2 Minutes [Video]

As the National September 11 Memorial Museum opens its doors to the public this week, EarthCam, the live webcam company that has trained its cameras on the site since a few days after the attacks, is offering a look back on its construction. The museum and surrounding memorial have been more than a decade in the making, and EarthCam has captured 4,617 days of footage, cutting more than a million images into a timelapse that shows how the 16-acre site has transformed since 2004.

The film offers a fascinating glimpse into process of turning a massive, 70-foot-deep hole into an underground museum and a tree-filled memorial site.

EarthCam’s feed of the site is still running live. Watch it at the memorial’s website.

