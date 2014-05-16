The “Obesity World Cup” Ranks The Fattest People Off The Soccer Field

The soccer players who will take the field for this summer’s World Cup are among the leanest and fittest humans walking among us. Some of their countrymen and women aren’t so lucky, especially if they live in Mexico, the United States, or Argentina–countries with the world’s highest obesity rates, (32.8%, 31.8% and 29.4% respectively).





To draw attention to this problem and push the importance of exercise, the online doctor service, HealthExpress (the people who gave us creepy smokers’ faces as Halloween masks), has created the Obesity World Cup, an interactive site that ranks countries, not by their soccer prowess, but by their weight. The guide shows percentages of obese citizens in all 32 countries that will be playing in the World Cup, broken down by gender. Each nation is matched as it will be in the tournament, and the winner of each round is decided by obesity rate.

Results show England making the quarter finals and the U.S. making the semi-finals. But ultimately, Mexico and Argentina battle it out. (Spoiler alert: Mexico wins.) It’s a little strange that the “winners” of the Obesity World Cup are really the losers. It might have made more sense to highlight South Korea, Japan, or the Ivory Coast, which have the lowest percentage of overweight citizens. Regardless, hopefully the World Cup (the real one) will inspire more people to kick around the soccer ball. Or at least break a sweat jumping up and down in front of the TV when their country takes the field.

