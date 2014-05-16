What We’re Really Saying When We Talk About Jill Abramson’s Firing

Unfortunately, there are a lot of bad bosses in the world. Managers who lack people skills, who don’t listen or empathize, who are disconnected from both the day-to-day problems and the bigger-picture issues inherent in their workplace.

Was recently fired New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson one of these bad bosses? Maybe. Maybe not.

There have been many (anonymous) reports that her staff found her to be stubborn, condescending, demoralizing, and difficult to work with.

But for every anonymous staffer calling her abrasive, there are others who laud her as an inspiring and talented journalist, including industry standouts like The New Yorker‘s Jane Mayer and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Jeff Gerth.

Women in the Times newsroom have also rallied around Abramson, and say that her leadership changed the culture of a newsroom historically dominated by men and had an impact on editorial and staffing choices as well.

And it wasn’t at just the management level: Slate writer Amanda Hess reported that Abramson attended an occasional after-work happy hour for junior staffers at the Times nicknamed the “Old Girls Club,” meant to forge relationships between the younger generation of women at the paper. “It was awe-inspiring, the way she took that time out of her life to powwow with us, without ever seeming ceremonial about it,” one female staffer told Hess.

If Abramson truly was the polarizing figure that the countless articles make her out to be, perhaps she wasn’t well suited to a leadership role–but then neither are many of other of the innovative–male–leaders that we celebrate, and attempt to emulate.