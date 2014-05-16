Inside The Oculus Business Ecosystem

When Facebook announced their $2 billion acquisition of Oculus Rift, Jaunt swears it took them by surprise. The small Silicon Valley company is working on the goal of creating cameras and audio recording equipment that lets anyone create a fully immersive, 360-degree virtual world. Jaunt’s particular product goal, which still is in prototype mode, is a modular camera system designed for immersive films.

The prototype, which physically resembles a Lego set, is designed to let camera operators easily shoot in any direction imaginable and then work with a tech backend to stitch together footage from a whole lot of cameras into a seamless experience. Quickly.

After raising nearly $6.8 million in funding in early April, the company added three entertainment industry veterans to their board of directors. Tim Haley, a member of Netflix’s board, joined, as did Dolby chairman Peter Gotcher and BskyB entertainment director Stuart Murphy.

CEO Jens Christensen told me that “the portable prototype we are working on shoots onto SD cards, typically with a two-hour limit. We need to build our own hardware, because it needs to be frame-synced–the company is currently in the process of fabricating our own camera modules and sound recorders.”

Done right, Jaunt’s product can be amazing. I sat down for a demo viewing several weeks ago of some of the company’s sample videos in downtown Los Angeles. As I strapped on a prototype Oculus Rift headset (Jaunt’s leadership notes that their movies can be viewed on any other VR headset, and indeed on tablets and smartphones as well), I was impressed. Various clips of a day in the park in San Francisco, of martial arts demonstrations, and of other outdoor events came through with full immersive video and all-engulfing audio. Instead of the polygons and almost-real-but-not-quite textures of other Oculus products I had used, this was real video.

But the highlight of the demo viewing was a horror-movie like scene where the viewer is trapped in a small environment with monsters. It worked quite well. “We see it as a new medium, something different that totally transports you compared to televisions and movies,” Christensen told me. “It’s something creative people will have to put their stamp on. It’s a world of firsts for the next few years… we’ll see the first truly immersive sci-fi movie and the first truly immersive adventure.”

And Jaunt’s pioneering work is just one part of a growing ecosystem of tech companies adopting Oculus Rift for all sorts of commercial purposes.