The Top 5 Leadership Stories, May 12-16

We were feeling freaky this week, with ideas about alternative kinds of intelligence, strange (and totally awesome) job perks, and calling out our passions as B.S.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of May 12.





You hopefully negotiated for more pay, vacation time, and flexbility at work. But what about the freedom of a sabbatical? Or a wardrobe allowance? What about stock options? These job perks might not be for the hiring interview, but if it’s time for your review and you deserve a little extra on the table, check out these outside-the-box negotiating points.





When 78% of a brand’s Twitter engagement with its customers is through retweets, how do you craft a perfectly RT-able 140 characters? This guide goes through your best best on hashtag use, photos and videos, and how to measure your impact.





There are more ways than ever to connect to your customers. How do you know what will stick–and how to make the most of what you’ve got? “The best innovators have the answer, and their secret weapon is connectional intelligence.” Measure your own connectional intelligence, here.





What can we learn from a hot dog eating champ? Instead of asking himself, “How do I eat more hot dogs?” he asked, “How do I make hot dogs easier to eat?” The wisdom of freaky people: Never underestimate it.