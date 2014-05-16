Beautiful Images Of Airports From Above

The best view of the airport is definitely reserved for pilots. On her blog Holding Pattern , designer Lauren O’Neill collects beautiful satellite images of airport tarmacs from above, where the baggage fees and long lines and flight delays melt away into a neat, orderly vision of grass, concrete and tiny, toy-like planes.

“I love the idea of circling above an airport waiting to land,” O’Neill explains on her personal blog. “I feel like that mirrors my process of searching for + cropping the right shot.”

The overhead shots, pulled from Google Maps, illuminate the mesmerizing geometry of airport landscapes, with their zigzagging runways and oval patches of grass bordered by long, linear buildings. It almost makes you hope to get stuck circling the runway on a clear day on your next flight. (Almost.)

See more here.