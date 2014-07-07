Between Two Ferns Cocreator Scott Aukerman On The Art Of The Awkward Pause

When his good friend Zach Galifianakis came to him with a title for a sketch called Between Two Ferns based on his work in public access television, writer/comedian Scott Aukerman said, “Yeah, I think we can do something with that . . .” Six years later, Aukerman has a bona fide hit on his hands, having landed A-listers like Charlize Theron, Justin Bieber, Sean Penn, James Franco, and infamously, President Barack Obama to sit opposite the dry, often antagonistic Galifianakis.