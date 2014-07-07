Between Two Ferns Cocreator Scott Aukerman On The Art Of The Awkward Pause

When his good friend Zach Galifianakis came to him with a title for a sketch called Between Two Ferns based on his work in public access television, writer/comedian Scott Aukerman said, “Yeah, I think we can do something with that . . .” Six years later, Aukerman has a bona fide hit on his hands, having landed A-listers like Charlize Theron, Justin Bieber, Sean Penn, James Franco, and infamously, President Barack Obama to sit opposite the dry, often antagonistic Galifianakis.
Check out the video above to hear Aukerman talk about Between Two Ferns, his comedian-centric TV show in IFC, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and the art of the awkward pause.