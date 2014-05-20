Why Some Of The Most Celebrated Inventions Are Corrected Failures

While failure is something we typically strive to avoid, Sarah Lewis describes it as a necessary gift. In her new book,The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery, not only does she position failure as something we should embrace, she argues that it encourages innovation.

The book is the story of how some of the most celebrated inventions in our past and present are simply corrections after failed attempts.





Such insights into a most undesirable state and the success of Lewis’ first book, which most recently reached the Los Angeles Times Bestellers list, are helping to shine light on her many years of accomplishments. Not only has she served on President Barack Obama’s Arts Policy Committee, she was on Oprah’s 2010 “Power List.” Lewis holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a master’s from Oxford University, and is now completing her PhD at Yale.

During our webcam conversation, she explains that The Rise is not a self-help book. However, she does have some advice for anyone who is having a tough time letting go when things don’t go as planned. Lewis also dives into how events such as FailCon, where startup founders openly discuss failing, along with a new generation of grittier parents, are helping to redefine the future of failure.