5 Lessons I Learned From Starting My Own Business

Building a startup takes a long time: it’s been seven years since I first came up with the idea for my startup, a graphic design program Canva.
At the time I was teaching design at university and realized that design was going to be completely different in the future. It would be online, collaborative, and simple.
Along the way, I’ve learned a lot about running a business, from hiring our first staff member to building a product that people love. Here are five of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the past few years:
1. SOLVE A REAL PROBLEM
The most important thing for a startup is to solve a real problem.
Find something that is truly significant–a problem faced by lots of people. With Canva, the problem was that creating engaging, professional looking graphic design was incredibly difficult unless you had expensive software and spent years studying.
2. START SOMEWHERE
There’s no way I would be doing what I’m doing now if I hadn’t taken that first step seven years ago.
As university students, my cofounder Cliff Obrecht and I sat down and mapped out a plan for our first company, online yearbook generator Fusion Books. We borrowed some money from family and found a contractor who agreed to build the first version of our platform. We were naive and didn’t know what a startup was or even who VCs were, but that didn’t stop us.
The first step is to start. The road will become clearer as you go.
3. FOCUS ON THE TEAM
Building a team of great people who believe in your vision is essential to building a great company.
Prior to finding our tech cofounder, Cameron Adams, both Cliff and I spent months meeting every engineer we could, going to conferences, hackathons–anything and everything. We eventually found Cameron.
It’s happened time and time again. Our tech lead, David Hearnden, was working at Google when we first met each other. Almost a year later he joined our team. It took a very long time to build our team, but we now have some of the best people in the world.
4. DON’T LISTEN TO NAYSAYERS
There are people who will tell you your idea is too big, or you’re too young, or you don’t have the right skills. Ignore them. Solve a big problem that you care about. If you have the vision and drive to make it happen, then keep plugging away. Starting a company is a long journey. No one cares about your idea unless you can show them why you do.
5. BUILD MOMENTUM
Whether it’s with investors, press, or customers, you need to create buzz around what you’re doing.
We became a trending startup on startup networking platform AngelList when we raised our seed round simply by asking investors who had supported us to write testimonials and endorse us.
It’s the same with press. Each new news story helps drive excitement and interest in what you’re doing.
—Melanie Perkins is CEO of Canva, which has grown to 400,000 users and has generated more than 2 million designs since its launch eight moths ago. In addition to being a passionate entrepreneur, Melanie is an avid traveler and has backpacked around the world. Connect with Melanie on Twitter.