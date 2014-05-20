5 Lessons I Learned From Starting My Own Business

Building a startup takes a long time: it’s been seven years since I first came up with the idea for my startup, a graphic design program Canva.

At the time I was teaching design at university and realized that design was going to be completely different in the future. It would be online, collaborative, and simple.

Along the way, I’ve learned a lot about running a business, from hiring our first staff member to building a product that people love. Here are five of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the past few years:

The most important thing for a startup is to solve a real problem.

Find something that is truly significant–a problem faced by lots of people. With Canva, the problem was that creating engaging, professional looking graphic design was incredibly difficult unless you had expensive software and spent years studying.

There’s no way I would be doing what I’m doing now if I hadn’t taken that first step seven years ago.

As university students, my cofounder Cliff Obrecht and I sat down and mapped out a plan for our first company, online yearbook generator Fusion Books. We borrowed some money from family and found a contractor who agreed to build the first version of our platform. We were naive and didn’t know what a startup was or even who VCs were, but that didn’t stop us.