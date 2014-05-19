The Basketball Shoe Designed To Eliminate Ankle Sprains





And then he hurt it again. And again.

That’s how this all started. Katz played basketball seriously from high school through his freshman year of college, and he continued to dabble in the sport through his medical school graduation in ’82 and beyond. During that time, he had a series of ankle sprains. “They were bad sprains,” he recalls. One benched him for three months. And as he went through medical school and became a diagnostic radiologist, he continued to think about ankle sprains in a very analytical way.

He hit the books and talked to experts, and he learned a number of things: that a sprained ankle is the most common orthopedic injury (fully 25% of the cases that limp into an orthopedist’s office); that 42% of all basketball injuries are sprained ankles; that there are 9 million ankle sprains per year in the U.S., and over 100 ankle sprains per year in the NBA alone (that’s one out of every three players). “This is a big problem,” he says.

As he studied the problem more, he began to realize that sprains are in large part caused by shoes. It’s simple geometry: you have to invert your foot to about 60 degrees to cause a sprain. Barefoot, it’s tough to invert your foot more than 20 degrees. But the way the forces work out, a shoed foot can invert to almost 90 degrees. He asked around, and indeed, podiatrists he talked to confirmed that there was practically no such thing as an ankle sprain incurred while barefoot.





Katz teamed up with an orthopedic surgeon and a podiatrist to devise a way to better secure a basketball shoe to a foot, filing a patent. Then, in 2010, after a trip through business school Ektio, a new brand of basketball shoes, was formed.

The two key features of Ektio shoes are what Katz describes as an “internal brace-slash-tape mechanism” that’s built into the wall of the shoe; this keeps the shoe secured to the foot. On top of that, the shoes feature what Katz calls “outriggers,” or little bumper-like features outside of the shoe near the sole, for added stability.