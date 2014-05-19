8 Must-Have Traits For The Person Who Facilitates Your Company Strategy

In today’s mutating corporate environment, new roles pop up from time to time to address new or emerging trends in the marketplace.

While there have long been people responsible for strategy, only recently have we had a dedicated executive position responsible for this role in some larger companies: the CSO, or Chief Strategy Officer.

The CSO’s role is to facilitate the company strategy. Rather than saying the CSO is responsible for strategy, I specifically use the term facilitate because there is a huge difference: When you put one person in charge of or make him or her solely responsible for strategy, then you could have a scapegoat who is responsible for all future successes or failures of the company.

There is no “I” in team, right? Well, there is no “I” in strategy either.

The desired goal is an entire executive team that is creating, developing, testing, and executing on business strategy. It may be one person’s full-time job to facilitate that work, but that person is not solely responsible for it.

If one person does all the strategic thinking and planning, that person becomes a crutch to the organization ,and strategies can be one dimensional. The other executives can get caught up in the day-today details of running the business and not also have a watchful eye on opportunities, risks, trends, and other strategic areas that the whole executive team should be paying attention to.

CEOs need help; they can’t be everywhere at once. As a matter of fact, the best CEO–CSO relationships I’ve seen are where the CEO is so comfortable in the role that he or she consistently seeks the advice and feedback of others on issues. And if the CEO has a CSO on staff, this person is the CEO’s consigliere on decisions and strategic thinking.