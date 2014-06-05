A Password Isn’t Enough: Security Measures for the Post-Heartbleed Era

The Heartbleed bug that shook the tech world has thrust small businesses into a new era of uncertainty. No longer can leaders afford to take the security of their data for granted. Nearly everything we do has a digital component, and even the slightest weakness in your business’ defenses can be exploited. For any small business, the results of a cyberattack are potentially catastrophic.

But for all the media frenzy around Heartbleed, ignorance is still a tremendous liability. The panic has fueled a storm of misconceptions about technological vulnerability, none of which help protect against security breaches.

There’s no denying that every small business is at risk. In fact, as big companies tighten their security efforts in the wake of the Target breach, hackers are targeting smaller businesses because their defenses are often less sophisticated.

The only way to protect your business is to prepare for the worst-case scenario and focus on the security of the following areas:

The Internet is the spinal cord of modern business. At any given moment, a staggering amount of sensitive data is being transmitted via Internet-based technology such as email, file sharing, and web conferencing.

The misconception: A strong password is your best safeguard against breaches in web services.

The reality: Even if you have a strong password, you need more than that to protect your data. It’s vital to establish multiple layers of access with many different checkpoints.