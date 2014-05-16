5 Ways To Make The Annual Review Process Less Painful

I’ve supervised hundreds of employees, and I can say without a doubt that one of the most difficult parts of being a manager is the dreaded annual review process.

To take the fear out of this necessary process, I’ve developed a unique approach over the years that has helped me transform this annual event from one that I loathe to one that I look forward to.

Here are five actions that can help you take the “dreaded” out of annual review:

Why should we think of the review as being only about the employee? Your employees are your coworkers. Every one is a crew member on the same ship, headed toward the same destination, and seeking the best possible performance for the company.

The most important shift I’ve made with my annual review has been making it a review of my own performance as well as my employees. I always ask them how I, or the other managers, can assist them to perform better.

If my employees aren’t performing as well as they can, perhaps they lack the proper tools or training. Maybe they don’t feel appreciated and, as a result, are not as involved as they might be.

Tools, training, and the expression of appreciation are the responsibility of the employer, not the employee, and the annual review is a great way to find out how you can do a better job of supporting your team.