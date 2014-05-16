5 Free Apps For Better Job Hunting

A new survey from career site Glassdoor shows that 89% of job seekers use their mobile phones as their main connection to their job search.

Whether you’re actively looking or just curious about what’s out there, this job hunter’s edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long that’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Jobr (iOS)

“Once I started swiping on jobs on Jobr, I couldn’t stop. I’m not even actively looking for a job.” These reviews might sound a little too familiar–Jobr is trying to be the Tinder for job-hunting.

Fill out a resume, and start (anonymously) swiping through open positions at companies that match with your profile. If a company you liked, also likes you, the app connects you to chat directly. Ah, new (job) love.

Job Interview Questions (Android)