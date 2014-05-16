5 Free Apps For Better Job Hunting

A new survey from career site Glassdoor shows that 89% of job seekers use their mobile phones as their main connection to their job search.
Whether you’re actively looking or just curious about what’s out there, this job hunter’s edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long that’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Jobr (iOS)
“Once I started swiping on jobs on Jobr, I couldn’t stop. I’m not even actively looking for a job.” These reviews might sound a little too familiar–Jobr is trying to be the Tinder for job-hunting.
Fill out a resume, and start (anonymously) swiping through open positions at companies that match with your profile. If a company you liked, also likes you, the app connects you to chat directly. Ah, new (job) love.
Job Interview Questions (Android)
Just what the name says, this app poses 95 common interview questions and lets you write, voice record, and bullet-list your responses. Questions vary in difficulty, from innocent-sounding “Why did you want to leave your current job and join us?” to obvious traps like, “Would you be prepared to lie for the company?”
The best feature is the detailed explanation for each question–even seemingly simple ones like “What is your salary now?”–that give insight on a hiring manager’s motives.
Search by keyword and ZIP code, and Job Compass delivers a list of jobs in your range–as close as one mile, and as far as 1,000. The app covers more than 55 countries, in case you’re feeling like a big change.
This is another listing-search app that aggregates from other, larger engines, but with a few novel features. Search your criteria and location to see pins on a map (similar to Job Compass), but take the location-based search a step further with “Street View.”
Using your phone’s camera and a radar map with blips showing job openings, you can swing the view around to see surrounding listings. Functional? Sort of. Fun? Sure.
Jobsearch & Jobandtalent (Android and iOS)
Where the majority of job search engines are bland lists of titles and requirements, this app brings the listings to its beautifully designed interface. Apply, discard, or save jobs for later, all recommended based on your profile and industry preference.
Push notifications for new openings and updates on your applications make sure you’re the first out of the gate for every opportunity.