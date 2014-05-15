Here’s Your Future: Striking Photos Provide A Close-Up Look At 100-Year-Old Models

Like many commercial photographers, Anastasia Pottinger spends much of her time documenting the early stages of life: babies, little kids, and young families. But then a 101-year-old woman offered to sit nude for Pottinger’s camera. The result was a powerful series of close-ups that exposed the true aesthetics of age. Pottinger has now shot other centenarians in a collection by the same name. The photographs are beautiful but, maybe for some, difficult to look at.

After shooting the first subject, Pottinger says on her site, “I knew I was looking at something very special. It was when I began exhibiting the work that the idea to continue the series was born. The response to the images has been remarkable. Viewers are visibly moved by what they are looking at. Whether it’s wondering, “Is this what I’m going to look like?” or remembering a loved one, the response seems to be universally emotional on some level.”

Whether you find the images striking or scary, this is life, at the extremities, as it’s rarely captured in art.



