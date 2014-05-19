Why Marketers Love Instagram And Pinterest

At least that’s what about 3,000 marketers told online social media magazine Social Media Examiner in this year’s Social Media Marketing Industry Report.

According to the report, marketers value social media marketing–especially visual marketing–more highly than ever before.

With 92% of marketers indicating that social media is an increasingly essential tool, there is also a growing trend towards using (or planning to use) visual content on more traditional platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, there has been an uptake in marketers using visually based platforms such as Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram.

Marketers are now looking to create original visuals and videos to engage audiences, and there’s no question that marketers need to think about shifting their content strategy that way.

If you don’t want to take my word for it, here are six findings from the report to back this assertion up:

One of the data points that quite surprised me was that marketers with longer experience in the industry rate the importance of visual networks, such as Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram, higher than their less experienced colleagues.