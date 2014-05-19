Less Is More: Why You’re Saying Too Much And Getting Ignored

We’ve all heard the phrase “less is more” yet many of us still have a tendency to over-explain, send lengthy emails, and book hour-long meetings that only have 20 minutes of real content.

The problem is much of what we say in these contexts is ignored. Joseph McCormack, author of BRIEF: Making a Bigger Impact by Saying Less says getting to the point right away is crucial to attract the attention of customers, clients, and investors. “Brevity is an essential skill that can propel people’s career in an age where the people that they’re talking to are overwhelmed,” he says.

His research found that average professional receives 304 emails per week, checks their smartphone 36 times an hour and gets interrupted every eight minutes (or 50 to 60 times per day), given that, it’s not hard to imagine why our attention spans are shrinking (from 12 seconds in 2000 to eight in 2012).

The consequences of not being brief can be severe. “In a [job] interview, if you get asked a question and you ramble on and don’t have a point, the takeaway is you’re not prepared,” says McCormack.

In a sales presentation, you can talk yourself out of a deal by over-explaining rather than listening to the client across the table.

Even in writing, there are consequences of not being brief. McCormack’s own research revealed 43% of people who received long-winded emails deleted or ignored them. “[When the point isn’t made obvious] you feel you can’t deal with this right now so you put it aside,” he explains. A brief email, on the other hand, with a strong subject line that explains the purpose of the email and grabs the reader’s attention is more likely to be read and taken seriously.

McCormack says the human brain has the capacity to absorb 750 words a minute, but the average person can only speak about 150 words a minute, meaning there’s an extra 600 words that can float around in the receiver’s brain.