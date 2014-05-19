These 8 Questions Reveal The Most About If You’ll Get A Job

Most of us prepare for an interview by polishing up our resumes and practicing answers to questions like, “Why should we hire you?” or “What are your weaknesses?”

But your time might be better spent in deeper reflection, because seasoned human resource professionals have discovered they cull better information by asking questions that reveal a candidate’s character through more subtle means.

“My goal as an interviewer is not to trick the interviewee or be overly clever in my approach; I simply want a transparent conversation that reveals the best of what they bring to the table and the potential pitfalls or liabilities they have,” says Liz Brashears, director of human capital at TriNet, a San Leandro, California-based human resource service provider for businesses.

So Brashears gets to the point. One of her favorites questions is, “Can you tell me about a time when you were able to build a successful relationship with a difficult person?’’ she says. “This tells me what kind of individual they have thought to be difficult to work with in the past and shows me how they overcome the people challenges around them.”

The goal of any interview is to establish enough rapport with a candidate that their authentic self shows up and shines or reveals that they’re a better fit for someone else’s organization, says Brashears. We asked eight more human resource professionals to share their favorite questions and the insight it provides about a potential candidate:

–Mark Ehrnstein, global vice president of team member services for Whole Foods Market

“I ask this question primarily to gauge a candidate’s ability to accurately self-assess, which is a marker of emotional intelligence,” says Ehrnstein. “The content of the answer is important in that it should reflect a genuine area of opportunity, not ‘I care too much,’ or ‘I’m a workaholic.’ A great answer to this question also suggests some leadership maturity and humility.”