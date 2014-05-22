Future Planes Might Run On Just Sunshine, Water, And CO2 Sucked From The Air

In the future, airplanes might start running on CO2 that is sucked from the air and transformed into jet fuel using nothing but sunshine and water.

Researchers at the EU-funded SOLAR-JET project recently proved that at least the second part of the process is possible: A super-hot solar reactor can convert CO2 into synthetic gas, and then the gas can be turned into kerosene to fly a plane.

The machines could actually use CO2 from any source, like the emissions captured from a power plant. But the researchers think the best source might be the air.





“We’re looking at the long term–the future challenges of aviation and potential solutions,” says Andreas Sizmann, who is coordinating the SOLAR-JET project. “In the short term, we have many sources of CO2. But we hope in the future we will have fewer conventional power plants. And then the main source of CO2 could be the air.”

The researchers’ solar-powered process could eventually be used to make renewable forms of other types of fuel, like diesel or gasoline, and even plastics. But they’re especially interested in what the technology could mean for the future of flight.

“With solar kerosene, we have a fuel that fits perfectly in the current aviation system,” says Sizmann. “We don’t have to change the airplane, we don’t have to change the airport, we don’t have to change the infrastructure. It just fits.”





The resulting “solar” fuel would work exactly like a non-renewable version made from natural gas, so it’s already proven to be safe. Unlike some alternative fuels, which would require redesigning aircraft, it can be used as it is. And unlike electric planes, which have the challenge of carrying heavy batteries, it wouldn’t affect the way the plane flies.