Embracing A Positive Business Model Is Good For More Than Just Your Community

The idea that business leaders can make a positive difference in the world isn’t unique or new. So why are we talking about it? Because the young people we’re teaching care deeply–and they might just pull it off.

The entry of millennials into the workforce is often cited as the main reason for the well-documented increase in interest about business strategies that make a positive difference in the world.

Of course, people have always wanted meaning in their work and in their lives. But the difference now is that our future leaders are refusing to settle for anything less than doing well and doing good.

Countless studies prove the positive effect of having a sense of meaningful contribution to others in our lives, and it’s no different for work.

When we feel that our day-to-day work is aligned with our values, our strengths, and our passions, we perform better: We are happier and more engaged in the workplace. We form deeper, more significant relationships with those around us. And when we have purpose, we live longer, healthier lives.

Prominent figures such as John Mackey of Whole Foods Market, Muhammad Yunus of Grameen Bank, Arianna Huffington of Huffington Post, and Bill Gates of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have all publicly declared their own commitments to positive business in various forms.

Recently, Sir Richard Branson announced his convening of The B Team–the latest group of business leaders to join together around the belief that businesses can and should be solving major world problems.