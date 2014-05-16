7 Tips For Designing On A Budget

In the U.S. alone, sales by small businesses account for 54% of the country’s total sales and provide 55% of all jobs, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. National Small Business Week is here and while it’s clear that small business is big in the U.S., resources for marketing and design are often anything but.

When the Stanford Persuasive Technology Lab asked consumers how they evaluate a website’s credibility, nearly half said design was the number one criteria. While social media and web design tools have made it easier for small businesses to take a DIY approach, owners and managers shouldn’t forget that their website is typically a customer’s first impression of their company–and it must be a good one.

Before you think about design, first identify your core brand values. Everything you say or do must send the correct message to your audience. It can also help to look at your competitors’ sites–their design, visual language, photos–and assess what works and what doesn’t. Once you’ve nailed this down, do a quick gut check. If within three seconds a visitor can’t figure out who you are and what you do, go back to the drawing board.

New York University’s educational psychologist Jerome Bruner often cites studies that show people remember 10% of what they hear, 30% of what they read, yet nearly 80% of what they see and do. If you want to make a great first impression on potential clients, be sure to include quality imagery and video content for your website.