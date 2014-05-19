5 Lessons In Creativity And Crime Writing From Jo Nesbø

The hero of many of Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø’s novels, the dissolute detective Harry Hole, witnesses all manner of horrifying violent deaths. One victim in a case Hole works on is Superglued to a bathtub and made to drown as the water rises; another has her face torn to shreds by an exploding metal ball put in her mouth. Despite the creatively ghastly crimes that come from Nesbø’s imagination, he’s not at all scary in person.





When I meet him at his Manhattan hotel, the slight Scandinavian is low key and no nonsense. Nesbø looks like the rock climber he is. He wears shoes that look purchased at REI and has evenly distributed but unmanicured stubble. The extremely prolific, best-selling writer doesn’t just write crime books–though he’s written more than a dozen of them, including the just-released The Son–he also has a best-selling children’s book series called Doctor Proctor’s Fart Powder. He is currently writing a new crime series using the pen name Tom Johansen, for whom he created an elaborate back story (more on that in a bit).

I spoke to Nesbø about his ability to work everywhere, how storytelling can be like songwriting (Nesbø still writes songs for his band, Di Derre, which has been around since the early ’90s), and the freedom and joy of writing as an alter ego.

This workday, I got up at 4 a.m., I went to a deli outside the hotel, I got coffee, and I worked until 8 o’clock, I went to the gym here at the hotel, then I had breakfast with my agent. I will do interviews until 4 o’clock, then I’ll go to the airport and get on a plane back to Oslo. I’ll work on the plane, probably for five hours. Then when I wake up I’ll be in Oslo.

Writing is what I do when I don’t have other things to do. I have no rules, and I wake up at all different times depending on what I did the night before.

Again, I have no rules for how long it takes. It could be that I would work on an outline or synopsis for a year, or like a week. Sometimes the whole story will come to you, like it’s already been planned. Sometimes, as with a song, it seems like you pick them out of the air. It’s the same thing with stories. But sometimes you’ll run into problems, and a story you’ve planned to start writing in a month or two, suddenly you’re still working on an outline after a half a year.

The craft is the same whether I’m writing children’s books or crime novels. Maybe if writing a book in the Harry Hole series, a crime novel, it may feel like conducting a symphony orchestra. Writing a children’s book is like jamming with your band. It’s more direct, but it doesn’t mean it’s easier, or less demanding. It is more enjoyable.