How To Lose $35 Million And Remain A Success

Not long after Steve Blank’s videogame company Rocket Science Games lost $35 million for its investors, his wife noticed he was acting a little strange.

“I was coming home and going to bed at four in the afternoon,” he says. The year was 1996. At the time, Blank, now the mastermind behind the Lean Startup Movement, was devastated. His company had been on the cover of Wired and the press had called him and his team “the first digital super group.” People believed Rocket Science would be responsible for revolutionizing the video game industry.

But the revolution never came. Rocket Science turned out to be a spectacular failure. When Blank’s investors dropped the company, he went through what he likes to call “the six stages of failure and redemption”–shock and surprise, denial, anger and blame, depression, acceptance, and last but not least–insight and change.

If you can’t differentiate your press from bullshit, your tenure as the founder and CEO is short.

“We were one of the hottest companies in Silicon Valley. To have our customers tell us our games sucked–I couldn’t believe it,” says Blank. “When the company was finally shut down and all the rubble stopped bouncing, I started thinking about what I could have done and why I didn’t do it.”

Accepting his failure took well over a year. Six months later, he heard from the VCs who’d pulled their funding out of the business. They wanted him to evaluate their portfolio. Seriously? Blank was in awe that they’d make such a request.

The company had failed, they told him, but they still thought he was a smart business guy. Not long after, Blank went on to found E.piphany, which developed customer relationships development software and earned its investors $1 billion a piece in returns.

Here are six lessons Blank learned from his first failure that helped him succeed the second time around: