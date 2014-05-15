How Mobile Apps For Farmers Could Help Fight Rising Coffee Prices

All last year, problematic weather conditions in Latin America put coffee crops in jeopardy. Mounting temperatures there are thought to have brought on one of the worst recent outbreaks of a disease called coffee rust , which kills the leaves of coffee plants. Guatemala has declared a state of emergency in light of the outbreak, and in Brazil, drought has severely reduced output, increasing coffee prices so much that Starbucks has talked about stopping buying Arabica beans for a foreseen period.

This story contains interviews with Kira Angulo, National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia account lead at SAP and Diana Osorio, lead for Latin America CSR at SAP.

Most of these coffee producers reside in rural areas, with little access to information that could help them manage their businesses better. What if there was a way for small coffee producers to have up-to-the-minute information on climate trends, advice on sustainable farming practices, or coffee market conditions?

Three organizations, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Columbia, SAP, and a U.K. startup called WeatherSafe, are now getting data into the hands of small coffee producers through separate mobile technology projects.

Knowing coffee prices ahead of time might save a grower and his family from paying for a lengthy trip to the nearest trading post. Seeing rain in the forecast could translate into gallons of water reserves for when drought season arrives. And understanding techniques to manage coffee rust could salvage a producer’s income from year to year.

In 2012, SAP started collaborating with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, or the FNC, to help coffee growers in that country gain access to agricultural training and business data. The FNC and SAP already had an established relationship before the project started since the FNC uses SAP technology to run its enterprise resource planning software.

The FNC decided to make its “coffee portal” application, which uses a SAP database backend, available on mobile. The federation bought tablets for growers to use, where the growers can check coffee prices and product sales in real time and use email. SAP helps support the app. “We work together and decide what is the best information that will be useful for them. For example, the price of coffee, every day, is so important for them,“ says Kira Angulo, National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia account lead at SAP.

Growers can also see whether their product has been sold at the regional cooperative, rather than waiting for their next trip to find out. “If they sell some coffee that they left at the cooperative, they want to know this information. Through the portal, they can see that,” Angulo says. “Or they can see if the coffee is in the cooperative, and nobody buys this coffee.”