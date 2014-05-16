6 Essential Tips for Every Startup

Over the past eight months our company has tripled in size, expanding from 25 employees to 125. During this time we transitioned from working in the basement of my home to a 17,000-square-foot office in Seattle, outgrowing two other temporary spaces in the process.

Growing so rapidly in a short of period time isn’t easy, especially for a young startup, but it was a great experience and learning process. Here are six things we learned during this time of fast growth:

It’s crucial to sweat the details and have a very clear understanding of the cash flow curve for your new office. Without a plan, spending can quickly get out of hand.

Take into account both the “people” and the “property” costs surrounding a big move. You must have a clear employee target number and growth timeline. Factor in the costs required to get newcomers hired and up to speed as well.

For your property, work closely with the property owner to negotiate rental fees and discuss modifications/remodels. Depending on your situation and budget, try negotiating for tenant improvements to alleviate costs.

For a business owner, the days of being everyone’s direct boss quickly disappear. In order to maintain the same level of productivity, there needs to be sound structure in place from both your leadership team and the organization as a whole.

This is the foundation that will support your growth, enabling you to add lots of employees in a short amount of time.