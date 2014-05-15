6 Things Managers Could Stand To Learn From Coaches

In order to be a great manager, you need to be an effective coach with the ability to ask powerful questions, listen actively, and offer observations. You must help your employee create the shifts in their beliefs and actions that will result in the achievement of desired results. Coaching is a partnership between the coach and the employee, where the main goal is to help the employee develop and contribute to the business.

Great managers have the ability to drive uncommonly successful results for their organization by coaching their people. Coaching is based on the premise that, with help, people can ignite their own potential and achieve or even accelerate their results by discovering solutions for themselves. Coaches help people identify their individual aspirations for change, desired results, and solutions and then match those goals with the needs of the business. A coach doesn’t just dole out advice or act as an expert. Great Managers and coaches know that, although employees may outwardly agree with their leaders’ conclusions, they will ultimately take action based on their own beliefs. Therefore, a great manager is a partner of employees and teams, helping them to come to their own conclusions, take action, and reach their potential.

At the start, this shift may prove challenging for everyone. When taking on this new managing method, share your approach with your team. Describe how you’d like to involve them and what you expect of them. They make look at you quizzically; explain your role as a partner and coach who will help them discover answers. Show them how this will benefit them, the team, and the business. Be sure they know that this partnership will work only with their full participation.

With the philosophy of coaching established, you’ll need some guiding principles to use as your roadmap to becoming a great manager–your foundation for coaching. These principles apply to almost any business results you hope to achieve. And don’t be surprised if you find yourself using them in your personal life too!

1. Establish the right time to talk.

You can’t coach an employee if the time isn’t right. Always ask, “Is this a good time to talk?” Employees may have the time, but may also have other things on their minds that will keep them from fully participating at a given moment. The right conversation at the wrong time always becomes the wrong conversation. As a Great Manager, you may be anxious or excited about wanting to talk to an employee. By making sure that the time is right, you’ll help ensure that the conversation is effective and productive.

2. Ask Powerful Questions.