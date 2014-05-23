Your Next Manicure Will Be A Picasso

For two years, Susi Kenna has been elevating the humble manicure from fashion accessory to fine art. Kenna manages social media for Fitz & Co, a public relations firm specializing in contemporary art, and in her spare time, she takes paintings by modern and contemporary artists–from Picasso to KAWS –and reinterprets them onto her fingertips. You can see the results of these uber manicures through her site Nail Art History .

For many women, a manicure is an exercise in efficiency: 20 minutes of pampering, and then back to the office. Not for Kenna, who budgets at least five hours per manicure, on top of hours spent on research and planning. “My nails are my way of making art,” she says. “I’ve always been drawn to how a painting is constructed, whether it’s Old Masters or abstract.” Nail Art History, she adds, “has given me a different way to appreciate them.”

Nail art has exploded in recent years, as evidenced by its ascendency in photo-friendly social media (nail artists are commonly known by their Instagram handles). Fashion tastemakers have been featuring high-concept manicures at shows, on the red carpet, and in editorial spreads. Nail product sales grew by 20% in 2011 and 2012–but then hit a wall in 2013, as women grew weary of adventurous styles that proved difficult to pull off. Now Kenna and others are giving the trend a second life with manicures that are more gallery-quality than glitter-bomb.

On a recent Saturday afternoon at Kenna’s airy apartment 42 floors above Manhattan, chaos reigns: wall-to-wall contemporary art, Miller Lite tallboys on the kitchen counter, camera equipment on the floor. A crew of filmmakers that Kenna has hired to document her manicure circle in constant motion. But at the center of the action, there is quiet focus.

Kenna, a slight figure in leather shorts, sits with practiced stillness, her hand extended, while nail artist Mei Kawajiri applies paint with a brush as tiny as a pin. They’ve been working for hours, carefully translating the reds and blues of a 1974 painting by French artist Jean Dubuffet into 10 nail-friendly homages to the original. When at last the left thumb is finished, the film crew gives a cheer and Kenna and Kawajiri exchange a careful high-five.

A custom gel nail art manicure sets you back $100 or more, plus extra for Swarovski crystals and other add-ons.

Kenna first encountered nail art in 2012 through Rita Pinto, a curator who was running nail art pop-ups at galleries, museums, and fairs. “The art world is very strict about anything that you position as fine art. You can’t have fine art in a restaurant,” Pinto says.

She decided to buck that notion and last July, Pinto opened Vanity Projects, a nail art “atelier” that also features contemporary video art programming. The model of salon-gallery hybrid has attracted a diverse set of clients, she says, from MoMA trustees to sanitation workers. Here, a custom gel nail art manicure sets you back $100 or more, plus extra for 3-D designs, Swarovski crystals, and other add-ons.